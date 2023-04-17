Half of the cash seized released by poll officials after verification in Shivamogga

April 17, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Shivamogga

The poll officials have seized ₹3.52 crore in Shivamogga district in one month. Of that, ₹1.50 crore had been returned after verifying the documents furnished by the people concerned.

The amount returned includes ₹1.39 crore seized at Harare village in Shivamogga on March 31. The amount was meant to be distributed to ATM kiosks.

In an interaction with the media in Shivamogga on Monday, Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani said that the administration returned cash and other valuable materials after verifying the documents. “A committee headed by Zilla Panchayat CEO Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar will verify the documents and take appropriate action. There are incidents where cash seized was returned within hours”, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The administration has set up 36 checkposts across the district to ensure the effective implementation of the model code of conduct ahead of polling.

The DC said that carrying up to ₹50,000 was allowed. However, those who carry above the limit, have to show the records pertaining to the source of the cash. “The staff will check the documents, such as withdrawal slips, bank transaction details, to ascertain the claims. It is enough if people show details of the transactions on their mobile phones”, he said.

As per the RBI guidelines, the DC said even in normal days, the public is not allowed to carry more than ₹50,000 in cash without documents. The same is being implemented effectively during the elections. “During the elections, we also get powers to seize cash. However, in normal times, officers of the Income Tax Department exercise that power”, he said.

Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar said that the administration had seized valuables including cash, liquor, and freebies worth nearly ₹17 crore.

Further, he said, the administration had deployed CRPF men to guard strong rooms in all constituencies. Additional forces would reach Shivamogga soon, and they would be deputed to all constituencies.

ZP CEO Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar said that the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities were being conducted to spread awareness about voting. In the last Assembly elections, the district average polling was 78%. However, the voter turnout in Bhadravati and Shivamogga was less than average. “We are concentrating on these two constituencies”, he said.