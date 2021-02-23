‘Half of government vehicles will be replaced with electric vehicles in 2-3 years’

The State government, in a bid to encourage e-mobility, is aiming to replace 50% of all government vehicles with electric vehicles in the next two to three years, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.

Regulatory measures will be taken up for setting up charging infrastructure at high-rise buildings, metro stations, malls, IT parks, and apartment complexes, he said during a panel discussion on the future of sustainable mobility, organised as part of the Harvard India Conference. “The goal is to set up fast chargers along the major highways in the State and to establish a world-class Karnataka Electric Mobility, Research and Innovation Centre,” he said.

Acknowledging the lack of charging infrastructure as a major concern, he said the government had assessed the ground situation and received feedback from citizens regarding discounted charging at public places, dedicated parking for e-cabs, and mandating EV charging facilities in building bylaws.

Dr. Narayan also said the State was looking for partnerships and concrete strategies with the United States in the e-mobility sector. “Countries such as Norway, the U.S., and China could become examples for developing an e-mobility ecosystem in Karnataka,” he said.