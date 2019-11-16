Half-marathon runners to get water in stainless steel glasses

Participants of the Hubballi half-marathon will get water in stainless steel glasses instead of paper cups during the event to be held on Sunday.

The Hubballi Fitness Club (HFC), which has been organising the event, has taken up this initiative.

Event coordinator of HFC and a doctor, Mahesh Kumar Shankar, told The Hindu that the initiative would reduce at least 20 kg of trash.

“We will be using stainless steel glasses at the hydration centres all along the route. It is a unique experiment,” he said.

Meanwhile, actor-turned-marathon runner Suman Nagarkar, who has confirmed her participation, will be the star attraction for this event.

The 21.1-km half-marathon will start at 5.30 a.m. from KLE Institute of Tehcnology (KLEIT) opposite Hubballi airport. There are also 10K and 5K runs and prizes will be given in different categories based on different age groups.

On Saturday, Ms. Nagarkar delivered a talk on ‘marathon running: if i can, you can’ and interacted with the registered participants.