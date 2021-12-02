Half Marathon on Sunday

The fourth edition of the Belagavi Half Marathon will be held at the CP.Ed Grounds in Belagavi on Sunday. This year’s theme is: YouTooCanRun.

The race will be conducted as per COVID-19 protocol. Lakeview Foundation and Rotary Club of Venugram will organise the event.

Runners will follow segregated time slots to avoid bunching. To ensure social distancing, a batch of five runners will be flagged off at an interval of every 10 seconds.

The event is restricted to fully vaccinated participants. Those from outside the State need to get an RT-PCR certificate. The crew will be fully vaccinated. There will be no selfie LED panels.

Finishers badges will be sent directly to participants. Prize distribution ceremonies too will be restricted. The FunRun event for children has been postponed.

For more information, contact support@youtoocanrun.com or call Ph: 9920142195, Shashikant Kulgod of Lakeview Foundation and Arvind Khadbadi, president of the Rotary Club of Venugram, said in a release.