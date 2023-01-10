Hale Unduwadi project: MUDA to release ₹208.75 crore

January 10, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - MYSURU

:

Even as the Hale Unduwadi drinking water project in the upstream of KRS dam near here was underway, the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has resolved to release a sum of ₹208.75 crore towards the completion of the first phase of the key project.

The project cost has escalated to ₹615 crore from ₹545 crore. The government had sanctioned ₹350 crore to the first phase of the project which is being designed to pump 900 million litres daily (MLD) of water catering to drinking water needs of Mysuru and 193 villages around the city.

The Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KWSDB) which is implementing the project had written to the government citing the cost escalation. The MUDA’s share to the project cost in the first phase was fixed at ₹75 crore.

Consequently, on KUWSDB’s letter, the project cost was revised and re-estimated at ₹615 crore. The government suggested completing the project at the revised cost and fixed the MUDA’s share at ₹208.75 crore.

The issue came up for discussion at the recent MUDA meeting where the members agreed to release the re-estimated share from the MUDA for the early completion of the project.

“The MUDA has agreed to release the amount upon the members’ approval,” said MUDA Chairman Yashashwi S. Somashekar.

The project is expected to be ready by July 2023 and will ensure permanent supply of drinking water to Mysuru and surrounding regions.

The project has been designed to cater to the needs of Mysuru foreseeing the projected population of Mysuru to be around five million by 2081. The project was being implemented to meet the water needs of not just Mysuru city but also the villages abutting the city and beyond foreseeing Mysuru’s rapid urbanisation.

Unlike the existing drinking water projects catering to Mysuru which are all located in the downstream of the dam, the Hale Unduwadi project is on the upstream of the dam and the jack wells can draw water even if the reservoir level dropped to 48 feet.