Hale Unduwadi drinking water project for Mysuru expected to be commissioned in a year

February 11, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - MYSURU

The much-awaited Hale Unduwadi drinking water project taken up the upstream of KRS reservoir near here is expected to be commissioned in a year’s time.

Chairman of Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board Vinay Kulkarni, who inspected the project site on Saturday, was informed by the officials that works that had been tendered were nearing completion while the tender for providing a 66KV express power line had been invited.

“It was informed that the project will be commissioned in a year’s time and water will be supplied to the beneficiaries residing in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Rural Drinking Water, and Sanitation Department and Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) limits”, said an official note issued here on Sunday.

Mr. Kulkarni, who inspected the Hale Unduwadi project conceived to provide water to residents of areas falling in the limits of MCC, MUDA, and villages on the outskirts of the city, discussed with the officials the progress of ongoing works on Jackwell cum pumphouse, Stilling basin and Draught canal at KRS backwaters, besides the construction of 150 million litres per day (MLD) water treatment plant at Megalapura and pipeline works.

Under the first phase of the 150 MLD project at Hale Unduwadi, water collected from Cauvery river at KRS reservoir through a jackwell will be pumped to a treatment plant at Beechanakuppe located about 4 km south of the jackwell.

The treated water will later be sent to a Master Balancing Reservoir (MBR) at Vijayanagar in Mysuru city and the High Level Reservoir (HLR) at Yadavgiri in the city before its supply to western parts of the City and 92 other villages.

The advantage of Hale Unduwadi project is in its location which allows water to be drawn from the reservoir even after the levels dips below 70 feet and reaches dead storage.

Mysuru city is already receiving about 260 to 265 MLD of water from Belagola, Hongalli, Kabini, and Melapura.

Phase 2 of Hale Unduwadi project, which conceives an additional 150 MLD of water, is also expected to be taken up later.

