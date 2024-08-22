GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Halappa opposes project to carry Sharavati water to Bengaluru

Published - August 22, 2024 07:55 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and BJP leader Hartal Halappa has opposed the project proposed to carry Sharavati water from Linganmakki dam to Bengaluru, terming it unscientific.

In a press conference in Sagar on Thursday, Mr. Halappa said he would extend support to the organisations opposing the project, irrespective of the parties they belonged to. The project, previously proposed, was withdrawn when the BJP, led by B.S. Yediyurappa came to power..

“The proposal has come to the fore again. The government has earmarked ₹73 lakh to conduct a survey. The government has already spent hundreds of crores of rupees on the Yettinahole project, yet it has failed to deliver water to drought-prone areas. Similarly, the proposed project to carry Sharavathi water will incur huge expenditure as it requires power to pump water,” he said.

The BJP leader said that he would oppose the project and stand by those who oppose it.

