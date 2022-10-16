‘Halal economy is a threat to nation’s economy’

Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Mutalik and office-bearers of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti during a press conference in Hubballi, to give a call for halal-free Deepavali. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

The concept of halal which was earlier restricted only to meat eaten by the Muslim community has now extended to a variety of sectors, including food products, consumer goods and others, posing a threat to the Indian economy, national spokesperson of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Ramesh Shindhe said.

Speaking at a function to release his book, Halal Jihad, in Hubballi on Saturday evening, he said that from being an emotional issue, halal has now reached a scenario wherein it can even topple the country’s economy.

“The worst part is that knowingly or unknowingly, people of the country have become a part of halal economy. Even in the Quran, the term halal is mentioned 21 times and it mainly refers to consumption of meat and what should be consumed and what should not be. However, today, halal has come to encompass every sphere. What is more dangerous is that a parallel economy has already been built using halal,” he said.

Mr. Shindhe pointed out that halal has now spread to cosmetics, vegetarian food products, medicine, dating, fashion, hospitals and tourism. “The biggest cause for concern is that it has already been proven in several countries that money from halal economy is being used to fund anti-national and terrorist activities,” he said.

The only solution is to educate people and prevent them from using halal products and also exert pressure on the government to initiate steps to prevent extra-Constitutional authorities from issuing halal certification.

Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Mutalik sought to know why despite having so much evidence, the Union government is not serious about curbing halal economy. “People have sacrificed their lives for the sake of establishing Hindu Rashtra and one political party is getting the benefit of it. If the government continues to ignore this danger, then people will be forced to take the law into their own hands,” he warned.

Advocate Narayan Yaji, trader Channabasappa Hosamani, Guruprasad Gowda of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti and others spoke.