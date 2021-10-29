‘Halal-certified products being imposed on Hindus’

Sri Ram Sene and Hindu Janajagruti Samiti have said that despite having government agencies such as FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India), halal certificate is being imposed upon Hindus in the country.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Friday, national president of Sri Ram Sene Pramod Mutalik and national spokesperson of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Ramesh Shindhe said that halal certification, which was earlier restricted to meat, has now been extended to vegetarian products too.

Mr. Mutalik and Mr. Shindhe said that earlier halal certification was restricted to only meat products but now it is being demanded for vegetarian products, cosmetics, medicine and even hospitals. “And, for this certification, a requisite fee has to be paid to Halal India, Jamita Ulema-e-Hind and other Islamic organisations. When only 15% to 17% of the Indian population comprised Muslims, why is this demand for halal certification,” Mr. Shindhe sought to know.

Mr. Mutalik said that multinational companies such as McDonald, Dominos and others are selling halal-certified products in their outlets across the country. And, what is more important is that the government is not getting a penny out of this certification but crores of rupees are being collected by Islamic organisations, he said.

He said that some of these organisations are engaged in anti-national and terror activities. What is a matter of concern is that in a secular country like India, a religion-based parallel economy is being built which is highly dangerous to the country’s security, he said.

Halal-free Deepavali

To highlight the issue and condemn proliferation of such practices, the samiti and the sene launched a halal-free Deepavali campaign. They will appeal to all Hindus to join hands with them in banning halal-certified products during Deepavali celebrations. Other office-bearers of the sene and the samiti were present.