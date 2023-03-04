ADVERTISEMENT

‘Halagi Habba’ in Dharwad

March 04, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

As part of an initiative to revive the traditional art forms during Holi celebrations, ‘Halagi Habba’ (beating of traditional drums) has been organised in Dharwad on Sunday.

HDMC councillor and coordinator of the festival Shankar Shelke told presspersons on Saturday that Halagi Habba would be flagged off by seer of Murugha Mutt Mallikarjun Swami from Veerabhadreshwar temple at Kamankatti in Dharwad at 3 p.m.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, MLAs Arvind Bellad and Amrut Desai will be chief guests. Over 5,000 youth belonging to various troupes are expected to participate in the festival. The folk artistes would take out a rally beating different kinds of drums on the thoroughfares of the city.

