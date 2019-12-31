HAL to train KLS students

As per a tie-up between Belagavi-based Karnatak Law Society and HAL, engineering students of the society’s colleges will be trained by the premier aerospace agency’s resource persons.

Society president Anant Mandgi and chairman of the board of management Pradeep Sawkar told journalists in Belagavi on Tuesday that students of Gogte Institute of Technology and Vishwanathrao Deshpande Institute of Technology would benefit from this partnership.

“We are planning to introduce some industry-oriented electives such as aircraft design and material and aircraft systems, testing and manufacturing process in our engineering colleges,” Mr Mandgi said.

The electives will be offered in collaboration with HAL on the HAL Management Academy campus in Bengaluru. These will offered in the seventh semester of BE course for students of mechanical engineering, aeronautical engineering and electrical electronics engineering.

The topics would include aircraft conceptual design, overview of helicopter layout, structural design of wings, automatic flight control system of helicopters, avionics of systems of military and civil aircraft, engine integration on the platform, cockpit and its avionics system, advance manufacturing technologies for engine components and quality control and assurance in aerospace industry.

Mr. Sawkar said that students will, through this tie-up between KLS and HAL, have an opportunity to undergo dedicated certification training on HAL campus under HAL Management Academy. It will address the type of academic and training programmes that could be offered jointly. This will help develop competencies in professionals at different levels to strengthen aviation eco-systems. The major advantage of these collaborative electives is that all theory and laboratory sessions will be handled by industry experts from HAL Bengaluru.

Students will be spending 40 hours for each subject in two phases on HAL campus. This will provide an opportunity to students to interact with experts in parallel domains. This will also expose students to have hands-on experience in working various components. After the programme, students would be issued certificates by HAL Management Academy.

A full understanding of how the airline industry operates cannot materialise on college campuses. Students need a much larger exposure to build their technical competence through real-time hands-on training, Mr. Mandgi said.

The tie-up document was signed at HAL Management Academy office in Bengaluru on Monday between V.M. Chamola, Director-HR, HAL, G. Srikantha Sharma, General Manager, HAL Management Academy, and Mr. Mandgi and Mr. Sawkar.