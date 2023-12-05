HAL to showcase products at Avionics Expo 2023 in Delhi

December 05, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) will showcase its legacy in the design, development, and production of a diverse range of avionics systems during Avionics Expo 2023 to be held at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, between December 7 and 8.

“We will demonstrate HAL’s capabilities and contributions toward self-reliance in avionics to our stakeholders, including the Indian Armed Forces, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Civil Aviation, DRDO, and other important institutions,” said HAL CMD (Additional Charge) C.B. Ananthakrishnan.

HAL said the expo will unveil a comprehensive range of avionics products designed and developed by HAL. Attendees will witness cutting-edge avionics systems deployed in various aircraft platforms, including advanced flight control systems, communication systems, navigation systems, and more.

It added that there would be engaging panel discussions that will feature experts from the Indian Armed forces, HAL, partner organisations, and academia. Topics will span emerging trends in avionics, challenges in system integration, and the future of aviation electronics, providing a holistic view of the sector.

HAL Avionics Expo 2023 will also offer live demonstrations of avionics products and systems, providing a unique opportunity to experience their capabilities first hand. Visitors will witness the performance and reliability of HAL’s avionics solutions in real-time scenarios with outsourced partners showcasing their products as well.

“The event will serve as a hub for professionals, industry leaders, and stakeholders from the aviation sector. They will have ample networking opportunities to establish meaningful connections, foster collaborations, and explore potential business partnerships. It is beyond an exhibition, it is a step towards achieving self-reliance in avionics and a testament to HAL’s commitment to advancing aerospace technology in India,” HAL said in a statement.

The PSU said engineering students from in and around Delhi have also been invited to gain the unique experience.