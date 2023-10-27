HAL signs MoU with Safran

October 27, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) and Safran Aircraft Engines have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop industrial cooperation in ring forging manufacturing for commercial engines.

HAL will produce LEAP (Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion, powering Airbus A320 Neo family and Boeing 737 Max) engine forgings at its foundry and forge facility in Bengaluru as part of the MoU.

“Safran is a long-standing partner, especially on our helicopter programmes, as evidenced by the joint development of the Shakti helicopter engine. We are also going to co-design and co-produce the next-generation IMRH engine with Safran. We are proud to take this partnership to another level, and to develop our skills in key technologies,” said C.B. Ananthakrishnan, chairman and managing director (additional charge), HAL.

“We are delighted to expand our collaboration with HAL, which is already part of the LEAP supply chain through our joint venture in Bengaluru dedicated to the production of aero-engines pipes,” said Jean-Paul Alary, CEO, Safran Aircraft Engines.