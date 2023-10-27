HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HAL signs MoU with Safran

October 27, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) and Safran Aircraft Engines have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop industrial cooperation in ring forging manufacturing for commercial engines.

HAL will produce LEAP (Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion, powering Airbus A320 Neo family and Boeing 737 Max) engine forgings at its foundry and forge facility in Bengaluru as part of the MoU.

“Safran is a long-standing partner, especially on our helicopter programmes, as evidenced by the joint development of the Shakti helicopter engine. We are also going to co-design and co-produce the next-generation IMRH engine with Safran. We are proud to take this partnership to another level, and to develop our skills in key technologies,” said C.B. Ananthakrishnan, chairman and managing director (additional charge), HAL.

“We are delighted to expand our collaboration with HAL, which is already part of the LEAP supply chain through our joint venture in Bengaluru dedicated to the production of aero-engines pipes,” said Jean-Paul Alary, CEO, Safran Aircraft Engines.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.