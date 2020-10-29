HAL signs contract worth ₹400 cr. with Tech Mahindra

The contract being signed by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. and Tech Mahindra in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru

29 October 2020 23:09 IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) and Tech Mahindra (TM) signed a contract worth ₹400 crore in Bengaluru for implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to support HAL’s Project Parivartan.

HLA said in a release that Project Parivartan is a comprehensive business transformation exercise initiated by HAL through technology enhancement and centralised ERP. R. Madhavan, CMD, HAL, said that the exercise will enable HAL to adopt some of the best practices followed in some of the similar industries globally.

Sujit Baksi, president, Corporate Affairs and Business Head Emerging Markets, Tech Mahindra, said that selection by HAL extends “our vision of supporting government’s Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) initiative to enhance our indigenous capabilities.”

The contract was signed by Dibyendu Maiti, Executive Director (Corporate Planning), HAL, and Prashanth S., Group Competency Head, Tech Mahindra, in the presence of Mr. Madhavan.

Tech Mahindra will be responsible for the transformation and modernisation of the ERP System as an implementation and support partner enabling HAL to streamline and standardise its business processes across the organisation. As a system integrator, Tech Mahindra will implement ‘Project Parivartan’ over a period of nine years, said the release.