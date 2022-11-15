HAL hands over chopper to Coast Guard

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Tuesday handed over the last of the 16 Advanced Light Helicopters-ALH (Mk-III, Maritime role) to the Indian Coast Guard. The Coast Guard had signed a contract with HAL for supply of 16 helicopters in March 2017.
“We are proud to be associated with HAL and happy to issue a Letter of Intent (LoI) for nine more helicopters. Despite COVID-19, HAL delivered all the helicopters at the shortest time with seamless production activities and this allows us to strengthen India’s Maritime security,” said DG Coast Guard V.S. Pathania.
