HAL donates ambulances

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) on Tuesday, donated two ambulances to Institute of Nephro Urology (INU) on Victoria Hospital campus and Sir C.V. Raman General Hospital.

“Considering the ongoing pandemic, we are doing whatever we can to strengthen the health infrastructure,” said R. Madhavan, CMD, HAL, in a release. The ambulances are equipped with facilities such as air conditioning, basic life support system, analogue oxygen delivery system, auto loader stretcher trolley with floor mounting mechanism, and separate doctor’s seat. The release said that these ambulances are useful for patients who require medical monitoring while in transit and need non-invasive airway management.

The handing over event was held at HAL corporate office.