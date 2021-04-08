HAL donates CT scan machine to govt. hospital

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Monday donated a 32 Slice Computed Tomography (CT) scan machine costing around ₹1.76 crore to Shri Atal Behari Vajapayee Medical College and Research Institute (SABVMC&RI), Bengaluru, as part of its sustained corporate social responsibility activities.

According to a release from HAL, a ‘Memorandum of Agreement’ was signed between HAL represented by Ch. Venkateswara Rao, General Manager (HR-CSR & FM) and SABVMC and RI, represented by Dr. Manoj Kumar, Director cum Dean, in the presence of Rajender Kumar Kataria, Principal Secretary, Horticulture and Sericulture Department, R. Madhavan, CMD, HAL, Alok Verma, Director (HR)-HAL, and others. Such medical aid is the need of the hour and will be useful in diagnosing patients including those suffering from COVID-19 said Mr. Madhavan.

Mr. Kataria said that the HAL’s contribution to SABVMC and RI was a noble gesture which will improve the quality of medical services imparted by the hospital.

The SABVMC and RI presented a ‘Letter of Appreciation’ to HAL on this occasion, the release stated.