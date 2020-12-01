HAL delivers cryogenic propellant tank to ISRO

It is designed for improving payload capability of GSLV MK-III launching vehicle

HAL has delivered the biggest cryogenic propellant tank (C32 LH2) ever fabricated by the company to ISRO much ahead of the contractual schedule at a programme recently.

The C32-LH2 tank is a developmental cryogenic propellant tank of aluminium alloy designed for improving the payload capability of GSLV MK-III launching vehicle, said a press release from HAL.

The propellant tank was handed over by M.S. Velpari, Director (Operations), HAL, to V. Narayanan, Director (LPSC), ISRO.

S. Somanath, Director, VSSC, ISRO, praised HAL’s capability in absorbing any technological advancements and developments in productionizing any types of space hardware and structures for the space launch vehicle. He highlighted HAL’s role in developing eco-system by sharing the knowledge among private players towards strengthening the supply chain.

Mr. Velpari explained HAL’s preparedness to venture into complete realization of PSLV & GSLV launch vehicles progressively from raw material stage to launch stage including managing the entire supply chain of ISRO.

The total length of weld carried out in the tank was 115 metres at different stages to the quality requirement of 100% tests on radiography, die penetrant check and leak-proof.

HAL has mastered the skills and technologies required for fabricating welded propellant tank of aluminium ally to such stringent quality requirement, added the release.