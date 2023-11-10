HAL and Airbus sign contract for establishing MRO facility for A-320 aircraft family  

November 10, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - Bengaluru

HAL and Airbus have signed a contract for establishing Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities for the A-320 family of aircraft.

“This collaboration with the largest European aircraft manufacturing company will strengthen the Make-in-India mission by achieving self-reliance in the aircraft MRO industry in India. HAL intends to establish an integrated MRO service in India and seeks to provide the commercial airlines a one stop MRO solution,” HAL said in a statement.

Under the collaboration, Airbus will supply the A320 family tool package and offer specialised consulting services to HAL to establish MRO facility for A-320 family of aircraft.

The partnership between HAL and Airbus will support the growing demand for MRO services in the country and expand the commercial fleet, especially the A320 family of aircraft, the Bengaluru-headquartered PSU said.

“HAL wants to establish an integrated MRO hub in the country and provide Airlines with an effective MRO solution. This step by HAL is also aligned to civil-military convergence and Make-in-India mission of Govt. of India,” said Saket Chaturvedi, CEO (MiG Complex), HAL.

The facility once established will be one of its kind in India. HAL and Airbus collaboration envisages substantial reduction in lead-time, improved turnaround time and reduction in MRO costs, thereby increasing availability of the fleet for flight operations.

The MRO facility for the A-320 aircraft family would be established and ready for aircraft induction by November 2024 with required DGCA approval. In future, this Nashik facility will also be available for the entire Asian region after obtaining EASA approval in partnership with Airbus.

