HAL aircraft, U.S. bomber at Aero India

Bengaluru

30 January 2021 02:13 IST

The show will begin on February 3 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka

This edition of Aero India, beginning February 3 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, will not only see integrated flying of Surya Kiran and Sarang aerobatics team, but also also feature flying and static display of indigenous aircraft from the HAL stable.

Among other highlights is a ‘fly-by’ by B-1B bomber of the U.S. Air Force, and flying display of Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) system, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and LCA Navy of the DRDO.

The B-1B, a supersonic heavy bomber that carries largest conventional payload of guided and unguided weapons, belongs to the 28th Bomb wing based out of Ellsworth Air Base in South Dakota. A release from the U.S. Embassy said the U.S. team will be led by Don Heflin, U.S. Charge d’Affaires, and leading U.S. defence companies will take part.

HAL’s show

Titled ‘Aatmanirbhar Formation Flight’, HAL will showcase LCA trainer (LIFT Trainer), HTT-40, IJT, Advanced Hawk Mk 132 and Civil Do-228 in special formation showcasing the spectrum of trainers and signifying self-sufficiency in the trainer segment. A release said that HTT-40, Advanced Hawk Mk132 and Civil DO-228 will also be available for customer demonstration flight.

It said that Sukhoi 30 MKI, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) will also take part in the flying display. Static display will include Do 228, Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT)-40 and LUH and ALH Mk III, the release added. The outdoor display will feature Rotary wing products such as LCH, ALH Mk IV Rudra and ALH Civil variant.

An interesting display will be the Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) simulator that will have TEJAS-MAX cockpit as the mothership platform with embedded air teaming intelligence concepts to demonstrate to engage in the mission, the release added. With the central theme of India Pavillion being Rotary wing capabilities in India, the release said scaled models of IMRH, ALH, LUH, LCH will be displayed.

DRDO products

The DRDO, which has more than 30 laboratories connected to aeronautical development, will exhibit over 300 products and technologies. According to DRDO, its displays will also include Nirbhay missile and P-16 Heavy Drop Systems. Besides the missiles, technology sub-systems like RF Seeker, IIR Seeker, PINAKA Guidance Kit, Model of rail track rocket sled (RTRS) facility and exploder for naval warheads will also be on display.