Haj Bhavan to be converted into training centre for civil service exam

June 12, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

For 10 months in a year, the Haj Bhavan would be converted into a training centre for candidates preparing for competitive examination, it was decided during a review meeting of the Minorities Department on Monday.

Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan directed the officials to fix a rent for the training centre. He also said that focus should be on teaching Kannada to children studying in Moulana Azad Residential School and Colleges by appointing teachers with necessary skills.

The officials informed him that ₹56 crore is needed to complete 126 Shaadi Mahals. The Minister said that of the 126 residential school for minorities in the State, 29 are operated from rented accommodation, and that efforts should be made to have own buildings by next year.

