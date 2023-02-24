HamberMenu
‘Hair for Hope’ to support cancer patients

Month-long drive to collect healthy hair from donors for supporting patients who lose hair during treatment

February 24, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mysore Amity Ladies Circle 108 is hosting the Hair for Hope initiative for cancer patients. The drive begins on February 25 and concludes on March 15.

Through this initiative, it aims to motivate individuals to donate their healthy hair to help cancer patients. People in and around Mysuru have supported the initiative for the past four consecutive years, the representatives of the Ladies Circle told a press conference here on Friday.

Under the Hair for Hope initiative, 12 inches of hair are collected from participants and sent to a charity that makes wigs and supports cancer patients in need. Children as young as 4 years old, women of all ages, and men have all supported this initiative, a note said here.

Women cancer patients lose their hair during treatment which shakes their self-confidence. “By this initiative in collaboration with Kimaya Beauty Studio to collect hair from individuals and our collaboration with organisations that produce wigs for cancer patients, we intend to contribute in a small way to this cause by giving wigs to the patients who are fighting cancer,” it said.

Aparna Ranga, Chairperson, Mysore Amity Ladies Circle  108, said, “We hope this drive inspires more people to show their support by donating their hair for someone who needs it.”

Interested people can call the ‘Hair for Hope’ initiative on Phone: 0821-4266616, 70225 54243.

