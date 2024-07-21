Hadapada Appanna’s Vachanas are relevant for all times, says seer

The teachings of Hadapada Appanna, a contemporary and close aide of 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara, remain relevant for all times, according to Mahant Swami of Kalyana Ashram, Sri Mahanteshwar Mutt, Mudgal.

Mahant Swami was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 890th birth anniversary of Hadapada Appanna jointly organized by the district administration, the Kannada and Culture Department, the Zilla Panchayat and the Hadapada Samaj here on Sunday.

Mahant Swami said that 243 Vachanas written by Hadapada Appanna and 114 Vachanas by his wife, Lingamma, are available. The swamiji appealed to people to encourage their children to cultivate the habit of reading. It is essential for students to read the Vachanas and put those thoughts into practice.

In Ballari

Dean of Kishkinda University S. Manjunath has, in a function organised in Ballari, said that Shivasharan Hadapad Appanna was one among the 12th century social reformers who tried to establish equality among people through his Vachanas.

His vachanas advocate a new way of life for the people and his literature work is an inspiration for budding poets. The values embedded in the Vachanas have the ability to raise people from mundane concerns to eternal bliss, he added.

Sri Shambhuling Shivacharya Swami of Puravarga Mutt in Jangama Hosalli presided over the programme. He emphasized the profound significance of the Vachanas as guiding principles for life.

He called upon people to delve into deeper meanings of the Vachanas and incorporate their teachings into their daily lives.

