Hackers break into apparel firm’s website, demand $10,000

The Central Cyber Crime police are on the lookout for unidentified persons who hacked the website of an apparel firm and redirected customers to a pornography site . The hacker sent an email to the firm demanding $10,000 if they wanted control of their site.

In another incident, a 24-year-old engineer, approached the Central Cyber Crime police, after he was blackmailed by a woman he had befriended on social media. The victim said that he befriended the woman on Tuesday. They exchanged numbers and started a private video chat. Later, the woman sent a message to the engineer with her bank account details demanding that he transfer ₹20,000 failing which she would share their video chat with his family and friends. “We have taken up a case and efforts are on to track down the woman,” said the police.