Wave 2.0, a national level hackathon, will be hosted by B.V.V. Sangha’s Basaveshwar Engineering College in Bagalkot on July 1 and 2.

Over 400 students, who will make up around 100 teams, from various engineering colleges across India are expected to participate. Students are expected to come up with solutions to technical challenges from everyday life, and those posed by private companies.

