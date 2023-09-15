ADVERTISEMENT

Hackathon held

September 15, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The GSSS Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women, Mysuru in collaboration with Cognizant, Bengaluru conducted a hackathon event. It was designed for young women in technology by celebrating the potential of diversity, with a world of endless possibilities with Generative AI (Gen AI), data analytics, IoT, AR/VR, and Blockchain.

A release said the event held in the city recently, provided a vibrant platform for engineering students to collaborate, innovate and showcase their problem solving skills.

‘’Through this hackathon participants got the opportunity to apply their knowledge and develop creative solutions, using Gen AI, data analytics, IoT AR/VR and Blockchain to real-world challenges’’, the release added.

Ms. Vanaja B. Pandit, Hon. Secretary, GSSS (R), Mysuru, and other office bearers of the management were supportive of the event in which 48 students from various engineering colleges across Karnataka, took part. The students’ performance was evaluated by a Cognizant jury team.

 Dr. Shivakumar M., Principal, GSSSIETW, who addressed the participants highlighted the importance of hackathon. Mr. Mahadeva Prasad S., Head–Training & Placement, GSSSIETW, and other staff members from various departments were present.

