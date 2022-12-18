Hackathon held at VVCE

December 18, 2022

The Hindu Bureau

A 2-day state-level Hackthon-22 programme was held at Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering in the city on Sunday. More than 65 teams from various engineering colleges participated in the programme conducted by the Department of Computer Science, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence.

A release said nearly 300 students were engaged in finding best answers to real time problems (real life challenges) given by various IT institutes. Companies from Mysuru and Bengaluru took part in the event that lasted about 30 hours.

H.M Prashant, HR Head of Excel Soft, Mysuru, was the chief guest. B Sadashive Gowda, principal of the college, said such programmes help students to prepare for their career and enhances the skillsets of the students.

Gundappa Gowda, president of the Institute, P Vishwanath, secretary, Ravi Kumar, Head of the Department, were present.

