  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup final, Qatar 2022 closing ceremony LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan promotes Pathaan in studio, Nora Fatehi to perform live ahead of Argentina vs France

Hackathon held at VVCE

December 18, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 2-day state-level Hackthon-22 programme was held at Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering in the city on Sunday. More than 65 teams from various engineering colleges participated in the programme conducted by the Department of Computer Science, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence.

A release said nearly 300 students were engaged in finding best answers to real time problems (real life challenges) given by various IT institutes. Companies from Mysuru and Bengaluru took part in the event that lasted about 30 hours.

H.M Prashant, HR Head of Excel Soft, Mysuru, was the chief guest. B Sadashive Gowda, principal of the college, said such programmes help students to prepare for their career and enhances the skillsets of the students.

Gundappa Gowda, president of the Institute, P Vishwanath, secretary, Ravi Kumar, Head of the Department, were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.