Hackathon for 1.2 lakh girl students in rural areas

Quest Alliance and IBM on Wednesday announced the launch of a hackathon programme to promote scientific thinking and build a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) mindset among girl students in rural Karnataka.

The initiative is expected to reach 1.2 lakh girl students from 800 high schools across the State over a three-year period, according to a release by the organisations.

In the first year, the hackathon will cover 68,272 students in seven districts of Chickballapur, Bengaluru, Hassan, Chitradurga, Raichur, Gadag, and Yadgir. Teachers from the 800 identified schools will be trained to handhold students through their hackathon projects, added the release.

Addressing a press conference here, Aakash Sethi, CEO, Quest Alliance, said, “As technology and digitisation continue to shape career opportunities for young people, a STEM mindset will be the key to empowered futures and careers for young girls. This initiative aims to counter prevailing gender stereotypes.”