Habitual offenders kill associate for revealing their identity to police

September 28, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Basavanagudi police on Thursday arrested a gang of four for killing their associate for revealing their identity to the police while he was in their custody.

The accused identified as Kashif, Shabbir, Arman, and Shafiullah were part of the gang along with the deceased Arbaz, 26, involved in robbing mobile phones and valuables from people in and around the city. Few days ago, the Jayanagar police had picked up Arbaz in connection with a mobile robbery case for questioning, when he reportedly revealed the names of his associates.

The accused reportedly got to know about this and bided their time. After Arbaz was released and returned home, the accused went near his house on Khazi street in Basavanagudi and called him on the pretext of talking to him and stabbed him before fleeing the spot last Friday. Arbaz was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his death. Basavanagudi police identified the accused and arrested them on Thursday.

