Habitual offender held for stealing laptop from car

The Talaghattapura police on Saturday arrested a 39-year-old habitual offender and recovered five stolen bikes and other valuables worth ₹11.5 lakh from him.

According to the police, the accused, Abubakar Siddique, who hails from Mysuru and resides in Bannerghatta, is involved in 77 cases of theft from parked cars as well as bike lifting.

“He was arrested but came out on bail last year. Since then, he was involved in 18 theft cases reported in the West and South East division,” said a police officer.

Last Friday, he reportedly stole a laptop from a parked car after breaking the windshield. Based on a complaint by the owner of a car, the police analysed CCTV footage, identified Siddique, and arrested him.