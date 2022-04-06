Habitual offender held for stealing chocolates, coin box

April 06, 2022 22:08 IST

The Sadashiva Nagar police arrested a 21-year-old habitual offender for allegedly breaking into a coffee shop in Sanjay Nagar a few days ago and stealing chocolates and a coin box.

The accused, Rohith Giri, was arrested based on CCTV footage recovered from the shop. “He is a habitual offender involved in several criminal offences. He was arrested and released on bail recently,” said a police officer.

According to the police he and his associates were breaking into shops to steal cash and valuable items. “But they failed to break into the cash locker of the coffee shop and made off with the chocolates and a coin box,” the police officer added.

The police have booked Giri for theft. He has been remanded to judicial custody.