Habeas Corpus plea in CD case disposed of

HUBBALLI

31 May 2021 19:25 IST

The Dharwad Bench of the High Court of Karnataka on Monday disposed of a Habeas Corpus case filed by the parents of the woman involved in the sleaze CD row.

The Habeas Corpus application was moved by the father of the woman who is said to be a victim in the CD row involving the former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

The woman’s father appealed to the court to direct the authorities to trace his daughter as she had gone missing after appearing before the Special Investigating Team (SIT). He said that his earlier missing complaint filed with the APMC Police Station in Belagavi did not yield any result.

Advertising

Advertising

Admitting the plea, the Division Bench of the High Court comprising Justice Krishna Dixit and Justice Pradeep Singh Yarur directed the Registrar of the High Court, Bengaluru, to take steps to produce the woman before court via video conference and posted the matter for the post-lunch session.

Later in the day, the woman appeared before the court via video conference and said that she would like to keep away from her parents till the investigation of the case is completed. She told the court that there was no pressure on her either from the police or any influential person, that she was safe and will join her parents only after the investigation is completed. Recording her statement, the court disposed of the petition.