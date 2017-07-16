H. Kantharaj reappointed Backward Classes panel chief

The government has extended the term of H. Kantharaj, chairperson of the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission (KSBCC), leading to speculation that there would be further delay in the submission the caste census report (Socio-Economic and Educational Survey).

Mr. Kantharaj was appointed as chairperson of KSBCC on June 27, 2014 for three years. He has been reappointed now “till further orders”.

When contacted, Social Welfare Minister H. Anjaneya insisted that the report was in final stages and the reappointment was to ensure completion of data compilation and submission of the report “at the earliest”. The government has spent a whopping ₹147 crore to conduct the caste census after a gap of eight decades, involving over 1.6 lakh people.

Commission member K.N. Lingappa argued that it was “not right” to attribute motives for reappointment of Mr. Kantharaj and the report was in its final stages. On the reason for the delay in submitting the report, Mr. Lingappa said that collection of primary data was completed and the process of getting information from secondary sources was “fast progressing”.

Secondary data issues

The commission had asked government departments, educational institutions, including universities, boards and corporations, to submit details on the reservation being extended to their employees based on the backward class provisions.

“The commission is in receipt of 75% of the data sought, but some departments, especially Home, universities and few government departments, are not responding, despite repeated reminders,” he said.