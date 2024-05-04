H. D. Revanna arrested from former PM Deve Gowda’s residence in kidnap case

May 04, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Former Minister and Holenarsipura MLA H. D. Revanna was arrested from his father and former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda’s residence in Padmanabha Nagar on May 4 at around 6:45 pm. The arrest came minutes after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Special Court for Elected Representatives, Bengaluru.

High drama ensued as SIT teams, who had intelligence that Mr. Revanna was holed up at the former Prime Minister’s residence, knocked on the gates of the Padmanabha Nagar residence minutes after the court order. The gates were not opened for them and even as the team was contemplating breaking in, Mr. Revanna opened the door of the house and walked out and gave himself up, sources said. Mr. Deve Gowda was also in the house even as high drama ensued outside his gates, sources confirmed. Mr. Revanna is being taken to the SIT office, in the CID headquarters in the city.

Mr. Revanna has been arrested in a kidnapping case booked against him in K. R. Nagar Police Station, Mysuru District on May 2. A victim of sexual abuse by his son “absconding” Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is seen pleading to spare her but raped on video, was allegedly abducted on the night of April 29, at the behest of H. D. Revanna allegedly to prevent her from testifying against his son. The victim’s son had lodged a complaint with K. R. Nagar Police based on which a FIR was registered against Mr. Revanna and his close associate Satish Babu, who was arrested on Friday.

The abducted woman was rescued from captivity by the SIT on May 4 afternoon, hours before the court turned down the anticipatory bail plea of Mr. Revanna. She was allegedly held captive at the farmhouse of one Rajshekhar, a close associate of Mr. Revanna, in Kalenahalli, Hunsur Taluk, Mysuru district.

