H D Kumaraswamy will contest only from Channapatna for Karnataka Assembly elections, mocks Siddaramaiah’s quest for safe seat

March 21, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has no plans of contesting from two constituencies and accused the Congress and the BJP of spreading lies and misleading his supporters.

“I will be contesting from Channapatna, and nowhere else. There is no question of contesting from a second constituency as claimed by my detractors,” he clarified on March 21 in the presence of JD(S) MLAs G.T. Deve Gowda and S.R. Mahesh.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr Kumaraswamy said rumours were being spread by his opponents that he would also be contesting from Mandya if the MP from Mandya (Sumalatha Ambareesh) contests from the Mandya Assembly seat. “My party has eligible and able candidates to contest in Mandya. A party worker will contest and win the seat,” he stated.

On the speculation over actor and former MP Ramya being fielded against him in Channapatna, he said, “Anybody can contest against me. The film stars can contest from any of the 224 seats. They cannot be confined to one particular constituency. I will not be bothered about my opponents. There were talks of KPCC chief’s brother (D K Suresh) being fielded against my son (Nikhil). The JD(S) is not worried.”

Mr Kumaraswamy admitted that his party suffered damage in Kanakapura after formation of the JD(S) and the Congress coalition government. However, the JD-S candidate can easily get about 60,000 votes in the election without any effort as Kanakapura was once a JD(S) stronghold. “In 2028, the JD(S) will wrest the Kanakapura seat (from the Congress). In the coming election, our candidate will put up a fight in Kanakapura (against D.K. Shivakumar),” the former CM said.

He said Raje Gowda is also an aspirant for the party’s ticket in Hassan. Former PM H.D. Deve Gowda has discussed potential candidates with the leaders from Hassan. “I would like to say that a strong party candidate will be in the fray. No need to panic,” he said, replying to the delay in announcing the party’s candidate for Hassan seat.

HDK mocks Siddaramaiah’s quest for a safe seat

Mocking Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah’s quest for a constituency, Mr Kumaraswamy caustically said that such a situation should not have arisen for a former Chief Minister who completed a full five-year term; was the Deputy CM on two occasions, and presented 13 budgets.

“I sympathise with him (Mr Siddaramaiah) for the efforts he has been putting in since the last one year towards finding a constituency. He is not confident of victory. This shows his lack of confidence,” the JD(S) leader remarked, referring to doubts over Mr Siddaramaiah contesting from Kolar.

“A seasoned leader like Mr Siddaramaiah, representing a national party, is finding it so hard to find a constituency. The unease that he is facing today in finding a safe seat is created by himself, and not by others. What could be the plight of other candidates when a leader like Mr Siddaramaiah, who claims to have introduced several ‘Bhagya’ schemes like ‘Anna Bhagya’, is facing such a predicament?”

Mr Kumaraswamy said his party has urged the Election Commission to conduct the elections in a single phase.

On the Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda controversy, Mr Kumaraswamy thanked Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Sri Adichunchanagiri mutt for putting an end to the subject. “I won’t be speaking on this issue any more,” he said.