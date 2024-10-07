ADVERTISEMENT

H.D. Kumaraswamy calls caste census report a strategy to divert attention from MUDA row, dares Congress to seek fresh mandate to implement it in Karnataka

Updated - October 07, 2024 04:04 pm IST - BENGALURU 

Union Minister questions Congress government for not implementing the report before the Lok Sabha polls

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy claims that the caste census is being highlighted by Congress to cover up the anguish among people about lack of infrastructure development in Karnataka. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Accusing the government in Karnataka of trying to divert public attention from the alleged scam in MUDA by bringing the caste census to the forefront, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy challenged the Congress to seek a fresh mandate to implement the report in the State.

Speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru on October 7, Mr. Kumaraswamy described the statements being made by Congress leaders seeking implementation of caste census report as a ‘drama’ to divert attention from the probe against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over alleged irregularities in allotment of sites by MUDA to his wife. “It is also an attempt to cover up the anguish among people about lack of infrastructure development,” he alleged.

Watch: MUDA scam: Storm clouds over Siddaramaiah

Pointing out that the Kantharaju Commission had been formed 10 years ago to prepare the caste census report, Mr. Kumaraswamy argued that the caste census had become old, and several new developments had taken place ever since the census was conducted. He questioned the government for not releasing the census report earlier.

Referring to the allegations by the Congress that he had not allowed them to release the caste census report when he was the CM of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government, Mr. Kumaraswamy questioned the present Congress government for not releasing the report in the last one year, especially before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

