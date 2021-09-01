'Siddaramaiah government leaked caste census report instead of accepting it'

H.D. Kumaraswamy accuses Congress leader of using report ‘to settle political scores’

Former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy accused the erstwhile Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka of ‘leaking’ the caste census report during its tenure instead of accepting it to settle political scores. If the Congress leader had respect for different castes, the census report would have been accepted during his tenure, Mr. Kumaraswamy told reporters in Mysuru on September 1.

Mr. Siddaramaiah had accused Mr. Kumaraswamy of blocking submission of the caste census report during the tenure of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government. He has claimed that the caste census, which he had ordered as chief minister of Karnataka, was not ready by the time his tenure ended. It was ready when Mr. Kumaraswamy succeeded him as chief minister, but the JD(S) leader allegedly warned the then Backward Classes Minister against accepting the report.

MLA leaving JD(S)

On former minister and Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency’s JD(S) MLA G.T. Deve Gowda’s decision to join the Congress party, Mr. Kumaraswamy said Mr. Gowda had moved away from the party two years ago.

When it was brought to his attention that Mr. Gowda was unhappy with him and former minister S.R. Mahesh, Mr. Kumaraswamy pointed out that the MLA had quit the JD(S) and joined the BJP in 2008. “With whom was he upset in 2008? Why did he return to JD(S) later?” the JD (S) leader said before describing the situation as a case of ‘sour grapes’.

“Whoever believes in the organisational work of the party will be welcomed wholeheartedly. The doors of our party are more open than other parties. People who want to come are welcome, and people who want to leave can go,” he said.

However, Mr. Kumaraswamy is grateful to Mr. Gowda for acknowledging that it was he (Mr. Kumaraswamy) who took him to former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda that led him to eventually find a place in the State’s co-operative sector.