ADVERTISEMENT

H. Basavanagowdappa takes charge as new VC of JSS AHER

Published - November 21, 2024 09:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

H. Basavanagowdappa officially assumed the role of Vice Chancellor of JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research (JSS AHER), Mysuru, here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Basavanagowdappa, in his career spanning over 32 years, has made remarkable contributions to the field of medical education and healthcare and he had previously served as the professor & dean, Faculty of Medicine, and principal of JSS Medical College.

A release said he is an accomplished academician, researcher, and clinician, and is highly regarded for his dedication to teaching, mentoring postgraduate students and research scholars, and delivering compassionate patient care.

Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt greeted Dr. Basavanagowdappa on his appointment and expressed confidence that his tenure will propel the University to greater heights of excellence and global recognition.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US