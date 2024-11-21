 />
H. Basavanagowdappa takes charge as new VC of JSS AHER

Published - November 21, 2024 09:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

H. Basavanagowdappa officially assumed the role of Vice Chancellor of JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research (JSS AHER), Mysuru, here on Thursday.

Dr. Basavanagowdappa, in his career spanning over 32 years, has made remarkable contributions to the field of medical education and healthcare and he had previously served as the professor & dean, Faculty of Medicine, and principal of JSS Medical College.

A release said he is an accomplished academician, researcher, and clinician, and is highly regarded for his dedication to teaching, mentoring postgraduate students and research scholars, and delivering compassionate patient care.

Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt greeted Dr. Basavanagowdappa on his appointment and expressed confidence that his tenure will propel the University to greater heights of excellence and global recognition.

