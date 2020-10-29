Gynaecologist Nagaratna selected

A Nagaratna, a gynaecologist & obstetrician, who runs the Geetha Nursing Home at KC Road in Ballari, is among the four people selected for the Rajyotsava Award 2020 in the field of medicine.

Apart from running the nursing home with her husband Joshi D. Suyajna, Dr. Nagaratna has been providing shelter and medical care for the old, especially those who are deprived of love and care of their children, for the last two decades.

“I am happy that the government considered my service to society and selected me for the Rajyotsava Award in the field of medicine. I am serving society as much as I can. The award has enhanced my responsibility further,” Dr. Nagaratna told reporters after the list of award winners was released on Wednesday.