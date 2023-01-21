HamberMenu
Gym trainer arrested for snatching chain from elderly woman

January 21, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The C.K. Achukattu police on Saturday arrested a 28-year-old gym trainer for allegedly snatching a gold chain worth ₹2.2 lakh from an elderly woman on December 4.

The accused had changed his attire and even reduced weight to escape from police scrutiny. However, following technical leads, the police pinned him down after 45 days and recovered the 44-gram chain from him.

The accused, identified as Manjunatha alias Gym Manja from Katriguppe, told the police his salary was too low and difficult to manage and hence, he decided to earn quick money. As per the plan, he zeroed in on Rukmini from Poornapragna Layout in Banashankari 3rd Stage, while she was returning home from evening walk. On the pretext of enquiring an address, Manjunath approached her and later pushed her on the ground before fleeing with the chain.

The accused reached home and burnt the clothes he was wearing and changed his attire. He even went around the police station and observed the police movements a few times while having tea at a nearby shop, a police officer said. The accused even shed a few kilos to hoodwink the police.

Meanwhile, the police zeroed in on Manjunatha, who stayed close to the station. The accused has been taken into custody to ascertain his criminal background, an officer said.

