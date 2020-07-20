Gym owners, trainers in a spot

MYSURU

Gym owners and trainers across the State are distraught as their source of livelihood has been snatched away ever since the COVID-19 lockdown was declared in March this year.

With no earnings for more than four months now, gym owners have not been able to pay either the rent of the buildings or the instalments against loans taken for purchase of gym equipment. Many trainers have been laid off and are finding it difficult to make ends meet.

A number of fitness centres in Bengaluru and other parts of the State were up for sale, said president of Karnataka Gym and Fitness Centre Owners’ Association A.V. Ravi. A majority of the gyms were operating on rented premises. “Unable to pay the accumulated rental dues, already run into several lakhs, many are scouting for buyers for their equipment. About 50 to 60 gyms are up for sale in Bengaluru alone. Some others had put up treadmills, exercise cycles and even dumbbells for sale on different online portals and on different social media groups,” he said.

No hope yet

The spike in the number of cases in the recent past has put paid to their hopes of early reopening of gyms. The association, which had been seeking permission to reopen their facilities, had decided against renewing their request in view of the rise in the number of cases. “We can’t be asking the government permission to reopen now when the virus is fast spreading,” said Mr. Ravi.

The condition of trainers appears to be worse. Sreejith Jayaprakash, an owner-cum-trainer at a fitness centre in Nalapad Hotel in Mysuru, said most gym trainers are unable to take up jobs other than fitness training to meet their expenses.

The response for online fitness training offered by the gym owners has been far from encouraging. Similarly, there are not many takers for personal training offered by these out-of-job trainers at the houses of fitness enthusiasts. “People are wary of allowing others into their houses nowadays,” said Mr. Ravi.

President of Mysuru Gym and Fitness Centre Owners’ Association Harsha and Mr. Ravi have made a strong case for the government to consider gyms and trainers as an industry and extend assistance. “There are at least 20,000 to 30,000 people, including gym owners, trainers, dieticians, cleaners, who have been badly hit by the closure,” Mr. Ravi said.

‘High risk’

Chidambara, an official in the Health Department in Mysuru, who is in charge of epidemic control, said gyms are considered high-risk in view of the gathering of people in a closed environment. The sweating, heavy breathing and coughing and sneezing could contribute to spreading the virus, if any, he said.

Working out in a gym may give strength and burn excess fat, but is not directly related to building immunity necessary to fight diseases. Gyms are not considered to be a priority area and government permission for their reopening is unlikely to come soon, he said.