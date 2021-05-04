Gurushant Pattedar dies of COVID-19

Gurushant Pattedar

KALABURAGI

04 May 2021 20:11 IST

The former Zilla Panchayat member and senior Dalit leader Gurushant Pattedar died of COVID-19 at a private hospital in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. He was 65.

The leader tested positive for the virus on Monday and was admitted to a private hospital, where he breathed his last on Tuesday evening.

The late leader was elected as Zilla Panchayat member from Gobbur in Afzalpur taluk in 1996. Mr. Pattedar always fought for issues concerning the masses and poor sections of society.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters and sons each and a brother.