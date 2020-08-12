Gurukula students excel in SSLC exam

Students of the Sri Channabasaveshwar Gurukula Residential School and Pre University College in the small village of Karadyal near Bhalki in Bidar district have excelled in the SSLC examination, despite the COVID-19 scare. The school has consistently registered high pass percentage. This year, 98 % of students cleared the examination.

A total of 314 students appeared for the SSLC examination. Of which, 117 have attained distinction, 169 First Class, 12 Second Class and one student cleared with pass class marks.

As many as 66 students scored 100 % marks in Hindi, 47 in Kannada, seven in Social Sciences, six in English and five obtained 100 % marks in Mathematics.

Aparajiteshwari Biradar scored 621/625 marks (99.36 %) standing fifth in the State and first in the district. Ashish Basavaraj, Chamundeshwari B. and Soumya secured 98.08 %marks. Bhagyashree R., Harish K., Vaishnavi R., Vijayalakshmi S., Vaishnavi P., Anupriya B., Veeresh R., Kavanashree N., Abhishek B., G.M. Bilwa, C. Janardhan, K. Preeti, N. Avinash, Arun R., Balaji R., Bheemaraya J., Sanjana R., G.M Bindu, Anand D., Mallikarjun P. and Ajay S. have scored more than 95 % marks.

Aparajiteshwari Biradar, who hails from the small village of Uchcha village in Bidar district, has been a resident student since her fourth standard. She has topped the district and scored the fifth rank in the State, by getting 621 out of 625 marks. She has got full marks in Kannada, Hindi and Social Sciences. She has scored 99 marks in English and Science and 98 in Mathematics.

“Our students have consistently done well in SSLC and PU examinations over the years. The credit goes to the team of teachers led by Principal Basavaraj Molkeri,” said Sri Basavalinga Pattaddevaru, founder of the school and former seer of the Bhalki Hiremath.

Sri Gurubasava Pattaddevaru said that the educational institution, led by secretary Sri Mahalinga Swami and administrative officer Mohan Reddy, focussed on the overall development of children’s personality and not just success in examinations.