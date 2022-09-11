Gurukul students’ performance in JEE lauded

Special Correspondent KALABURAGI
September 11, 2022 20:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Samiksha Shivakumar emerged as the JEE college topper of Shri Channabasaveshwar Gurukul Residential Pre-University College.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shri Channabasaveshwar Gurukul Residential Pre-University College at Kardyal in Bhalki taluk of Bidar district has once again recorded outstanding performance as 14 of its students become eligible for getting admissions in the Indian Institutes of Technology.

Samiksha Shivakumar emerged as the college topper with 394the All India Rank in Joint Entrance Examination (Main) in the general category. Besides, Pankaj Kumar Sreemanth and Hritvik Gnanoba secured 286 th and 357 th rank respectively in the Scheduled Tribes quota.

The other students who performed well with impressive All India Ranks in the examination were Avinash Kurne (480), Siddalinga Rajkumar (1075), Nagaraj Rekunaik (1488), Sagar Vijay Kumar (2473), Bhagyashree Rajkumar (4708), Chamundeshwari Babshetty (4878), Prateek Rajkumar (9702), Krishna Shankar Rao (19160) and Prasanna Totayya (23551).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel happy that the students of our college have secured good marks both in NEET and JEE examinations. The achievement was possible because of the quality of education maintained in the institution and the hard work of both students and teachers,” the founder-president of the institution Dr. Basavalinga Pattaddevaru said. He added that the very purpose of the institution was to extend support to bright students with economically weaker backgrounds and encourage them for pursuing higher education in the prestigious institutions like IIT.

Samiksha, the topper of the college, attributed her success to the quality of education imparted in the institution as well as her hard work. “I would like to get admission in Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai,” she said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The seer of the Bhalki Hiremath Gurubasava Pattada Devaru, College Principal Basavaraj Molakire, Secretary Mahalinga Swamy, Administrator Mohan Reddy, Director M. Srinivas Reddy, Vice-Principal Sidram Gogla and other functionaries of the college congratulated the achievers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app