Gurukul students’ performance in JEE lauded

Shri Channabasaveshwar Gurukul Residential Pre-University College at Kardyal in Bhalki taluk of Bidar district has once again recorded outstanding performance as 14 of its students become eligible for getting admissions in the Indian Institutes of Technology.

Samiksha Shivakumar emerged as the college topper with 394the All India Rank in Joint Entrance Examination (Main) in the general category. Besides, Pankaj Kumar Sreemanth and Hritvik Gnanoba secured 286 th and 357 th rank respectively in the Scheduled Tribes quota.

The other students who performed well with impressive All India Ranks in the examination were Avinash Kurne (480), Siddalinga Rajkumar (1075), Nagaraj Rekunaik (1488), Sagar Vijay Kumar (2473), Bhagyashree Rajkumar (4708), Chamundeshwari Babshetty (4878), Prateek Rajkumar (9702), Krishna Shankar Rao (19160) and Prasanna Totayya (23551).

“I feel happy that the students of our college have secured good marks both in NEET and JEE examinations. The achievement was possible because of the quality of education maintained in the institution and the hard work of both students and teachers,” the founder-president of the institution Dr. Basavalinga Pattaddevaru said. He added that the very purpose of the institution was to extend support to bright students with economically weaker backgrounds and encourage them for pursuing higher education in the prestigious institutions like IIT.

Samiksha, the topper of the college, attributed her success to the quality of education imparted in the institution as well as her hard work. “I would like to get admission in Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai,” she said.

The seer of the Bhalki Hiremath Gurubasava Pattada Devaru, College Principal Basavaraj Molakire, Secretary Mahalinga Swamy, Administrator Mohan Reddy, Director M. Srinivas Reddy, Vice-Principal Sidram Gogla and other functionaries of the college congratulated the achievers.