Gurukul students in Hubballi to get certificates, diplomas from Music University

The students of Dr. Gangubai Hangal Gurukul Trust in Hubballi, who learn music from stalwarts of music under the ‘Guru-Shishya’ tradition, will now onwards be awarded degree of BPA Honors, diploma and certificates from Karnataka State Dr. Gangubhai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University, Mysuru.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in this regard between Dr. Gangubai Hangal Gurukul Trust, and Karnataka State Dr. Gangubhai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University Mysuru, was signed and exchanged Administrator of Gangubai Hangal Gurukul Trust, G.V. Patil, Vice Chancellor of Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University Nagesh V. Bettakote and Registrar T.S. Devaraja on Friday.

The ‘gurus’ (music teachers) of the Gurukul and noted musicians Pt. Ganapati Bhat, Pt. Kaivalya Kumar Gurav, Vidushi Vijaya Jadhav Gatlewar, Pt. Kedar Narayan Bodas are signatories (as witnesses) of the MoU.

The MoU was signed after due consideration of the fact that the certificates issued to the students who complete music education at the Gurukul were not being considered for appointment by reputed institutions and music universities in the country, Administrator of the Gurukul has said in a release.

As the Gurukul has requisite facilities and expertise for offering certificate, diploma and degree courses, the university would award the degrees, diplomas and certificates. Meanwhile, the Gurukul would organise concerts, workshops and music festivals.

As per the MoU, both the institutions will set up Board of Studies and Advisory Board comprising of three experts from both the Gurukul and the University each. These boards would choose members for various academic bodies. The university’s decision will be the final in academic issues and examination. However, the Gurukul will continue to music education under the ‘Guru-Shishya’ tradition as was done earlier.