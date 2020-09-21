Gurukul students achieve significant success in JEE Mains (Architecture and Planning)

Students of Channabasaveshwar Gurukul Residential PU Science College in Kardyal village in Bidar district have achieved significant success as per the results of the JEE Mains (Architecture and Planning) that were announced on Monday.

The college has gained prominence in the Kalyan Karnataka region with 52 students getting top ranks.

Apoorva Sachin has cleared the exam with 98.38 percentile marks to emerge among the toppers in Kalaburagi Division.

The other successful students are: Pavan Basreddy 92.83 percentile marks, Rohan Rajendra 91.57, Shweta Umakanth 88.82, Nitin Basavaraj 88.35, Akshay Biradar 86.96, Vinay Vasanth 83.63, Vijayalakshmi Anneppa 86.11, Kiran Lakshmikanth 83.07, Abhishek Nilkanth 82.59, Rishit Rajshekhar 82.48, Amarnath Rajkumar 80.76, Vishnu Reddy 79.97, Prabhuling Ghale 79.48 and Pooja Gayatri 78.67 percentile marks.

Satwikumar Omprakash 78.06 percentile marks, Saiprasad Babuvali 77.43, Nikhil Sanjeev 77.24, Mahesh Marutirao 77.24, Abhishek Biradar 76.52, Rakesh Kumar Subhash 76.03, Abhishek Anil Kumar 75.04, Vishnu Chandrakanth 74.36, Vaibhavi Asture 74.36, K. Rahul Dilip 74.36, Shweta Sanjeev Kumar 74.36, Rudresh Mallikarjun 74.36 and Shivshankar Mallinath 70.04 percentile marks.

Sangamesh Chandrashekhar 69.31 percentile marks, Kale Ganesh 69.63, Vaishnavi Shivanand 68.88, Atharv Suhas 67.80, Rohit Rajshekhar 67.80, Jherikunte Amit 66.04, Sarita Bhagavant Rao 66.04, Veeresh Shivraj 66.04, Shambhavi Vishwanath 65.55, Sachin Basavaraj 65.28, Sumanth Reddy 64.81, Mahadev Shanmukappa 64.53 and Rajeshwar Reddy 63.82 percentile marks.

Praveen Malgonda 63.00 percentile marks, Namrata Tammanna 63.00, Sudarshan Gnyanadev 63.00, Srujan Kumar Sanjeev Kumar 62.58, Vaishnavi Vinayak Rao 65.58, Abhijeet Nagshetty 61.84, Omkar Mattapati 61.84, Mallikarjun Chitendra 61.84, Somnath Lakshman Rao 61.00 and Vinayak Halbhavi 60.72 percentile marks.

Sri Basavalinga Pattaddevaru, founder-president of Hiremath Samsthan Vidyapeeth Trust in Bhalki that runs the college, Sri Gurubasava Pattaddevaru, Sri Mahalinga Mahaswamigalu, administrator and principal, have congratulated the students.