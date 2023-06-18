Gurukul College students excel in JEE Advanced exam

June 18, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Channabasaveshwar Gurukul College students have excelled in JEE Advanced exam.

Vinay Ramarao, a student of Channabasaveshwar Gurukul Residential PU Science College Karadyal in Bhalki taluk of Bidar district, has brought laurels to the institution by securing 529 all-India rank in the IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced, the results of which were announced on Sunday.

The others who have scored ranks include: Dinesh Vaijnath 371st, Harish Pandit 452nd, Bhagyashree 1,006th, Sanjay Dashrath 1,101st, Nikhil Gnyaneshwar 1,229th, Anuradha Ashok Ambigar 1,748th, Darshini D. Kinni 2,280th in the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes category.

Sharan Mahajan has secured the 2,995th rank Abhishek Nagbhushan 4,674th rank, Mahadev Wadgire 4,816th rank and Siddram Dubalgunde 18,436th rank in the general category rank. Overall, 11 students are eligible to take admissions in IIT and IISc.